Biggest Qualcomm project outside US to generate 10,000 jobs in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Assembly elections near, another major investment has come knocking on Telangana’s door. Qualcomm Telecommunications on Saturday announced that it would set up its largest campus outside the United States in Hyderabad, investing `3,000 crore for the project and creating 10,000 employment opportunities. The firm has proposed to start construction work in 2019.

Delegates from Qualcomm called on caretaker IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to discuss plans of starting operations in Hyderabad. “Qualcomm will invest $400 million to set up their campus in Hyderabad. This is one of the largest investments by a marquee company after the formation of the State,” an official release said.

The proposed campus will focus on driving technology leadership in 5G, IoT and mobile platforms research, Rama Rao said. Phase-1 of the project will stand on a built-up space of 1.7 million sq ft, housing about 10,000 employees, Qualcomm engineering vice-president Shashi Reddy and director for operations Chandra Shekar Kumili informed the TRS leader. Qualcomm plays a key role in driving the wireless revolution by making mobile communications accessible and affordable.

The Qualcomm facility in Hyderabad will be its largest campus globally after its San Diego headquarters. Qualcomm, a world leader in 5G technology, is working on the next big change in cellular technology and aiming at creating a new era of intelligent devices focusing on remote delivery of healthcare services and IoT.

IT Minister Rama Rao noted that by setting up a mega-campus in Hyderabad, its largest globally after the HQ in San Diego, Qualcomm had joined the elite list of companies that had their largest presence globally outside their headquarters in Hyderabad. “We have Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and now Qualcomm. The list will only get bigger as there are a few more companies that have evinced interest and we are working actively with them,” Rama Rao said.