Home States Telangana

Biggest Qualcomm project outside US to generate 10,000 jobs in Telangana

Even as the Assembly elections near, another major investment has come knocking on Telangana’s door.

Published: 07th October 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Qualcomm

A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego. (Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the Assembly elections near, another major investment has come knocking on Telangana’s door. Qualcomm Telecommunications on Saturday announced that it would set up its largest campus outside the United States in Hyderabad, investing `3,000 crore for the project and creating 10,000 employment opportunities. The firm has proposed to start construction work in 2019.

Delegates from Qualcomm called on caretaker IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to discuss plans of starting operations in Hyderabad. “Qualcomm will invest $400 million to set up their campus in Hyderabad. This is one of the largest investments by a marquee company after the formation of the State,” an official release said.

The proposed campus will focus on driving technology leadership in 5G, IoT and mobile platforms research, Rama Rao said. Phase-1 of the project will stand on a built-up space of 1.7 million sq ft, housing about 10,000 employees, Qualcomm engineering vice-president Shashi Reddy and director for operations Chandra Shekar Kumili informed the TRS leader. Qualcomm plays a key role in driving the wireless revolution by making mobile communications accessible and affordable.

The Qualcomm facility in Hyderabad will be its largest campus globally after its San Diego headquarters. Qualcomm, a world leader in 5G technology, is working on the next big change in cellular technology and aiming at creating a new era of intelligent devices focusing on remote delivery of healthcare services and IoT.

IT Minister Rama Rao noted that by setting up a mega-campus in Hyderabad, its largest globally after the HQ in San Diego, Qualcomm had joined the elite list of companies that had their largest presence globally outside their headquarters in Hyderabad. “We have Apple, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and now Qualcomm. The list will only get bigger as there are a few more companies that have evinced interest and we are working actively with them,” Rama Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jobs Qualcomm Telangana Jobs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices