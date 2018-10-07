Home States Telangana

‘Formulate action plan for solid waste management’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary SK Joshi instructed the officials to formulate district-wise action plans for solid waste management keeping in view the requirements of urban local bodies and major gram panchayats. 

At a review meeting on solid waste management 2018 rules at Secretariat, Joshi asked the officials to adhere to the National Green Tribunal guidelines and ensure that dumping yards were maintained in a scientific manner.

He said that the district collectors should identify suitable sites for setting up dumping yards in their respective districts.  

He informed that detailed project reports for all the erstwhile 72 urban local bodies were ready and asked the officials to prepare the detailed project reports for the remaining 68 ULBs. He directed the officials to submit proposals for funds for implementing the solid waste management rules. 

