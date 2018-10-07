High Court relief to Rythu Bandhu petitioners

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge relief to the farmers of Vemulaghat and Karukonda villages in Siddipet and Nagarkurnool districts, respectively, the Hyderabad High Court has directed the Telangana government to provide benefits of `4,000 per acre to the petitioners’ lands under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. The Court directed the principal secretary to agriculture, commissioner and director of agriculture, district agriculture officers, district collectors and Mandal tahsildars concerned to file counter-affidavits in the petitioners’ cases.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order recently in the petitions filed separately by the farmers of above two villages. The counsel for the petitioners N Linga Reddy and 25 other farmers from Vemulaghat village of Thoguta mandal, Siddipet district, told the court that the petitioners and other similarly situated persons of the village were deprived of the benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme on the pretext that the land acquisition process for construction of Mallanna Sagar project was still in progress. The officials stated that they would provide the benefit under the scheme if the farmers have pattadar passbooks.

In another petition, the counsel for petitioners S Rajitha and six other farmers from Karukonda village of Bijinaplly Mandal, Nagarkurnool district, submitted that the officials have refused to provide `4,000 per acre under Rythu Bandhu scheme to the petitioners’ lands on the ground that the land acquisition process was still continuing under the Palamur Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme.