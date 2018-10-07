Home States Telangana

High Court relief to Rythu Bandhu petitioners

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order recently in the petitions filed separately by the farmers of above two villages.

Published: 07th October 2018 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a huge relief to the farmers of Vemulaghat and Karukonda villages in Siddipet and Nagarkurnool districts, respectively, the Hyderabad High Court has directed the Telangana government to provide benefits of `4,000 per acre to the petitioners’ lands under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.  The Court directed the principal secretary to agriculture, commissioner and director of agriculture, district agriculture officers, district collectors and Mandal tahsildars concerned to file counter-affidavits in the petitioners’ cases.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this interim order recently in the petitions filed separately by the farmers of above two villages. The counsel for the petitioners N Linga Reddy and 25 other farmers from Vemulaghat village of Thoguta mandal, Siddipet district, told the court that the petitioners and other similarly situated persons of the village were deprived of the benefits under the Rythu Bandhu scheme on the pretext that the land acquisition process for construction of Mallanna Sagar project was still in progress. The officials stated that they would provide the benefit under the scheme if the farmers have pattadar passbooks. 

In another petition, the counsel for petitioners S Rajitha and six other farmers from Karukonda village of Bijinaplly Mandal, Nagarkurnool district, submitted that the officials have refused to provide `4,000 per acre under Rythu Bandhu scheme to the petitioners’ lands on the ground that the land acquisition process was still continuing under the Palamur Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
High Court Rythu Bandhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices