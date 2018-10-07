Hired killers shoot 70 dogs at Ghatkesar

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hired killers allegedly shot poisoned darts at over 70 dogs at Sanskruthi Township in Ghatkesar on Friday night. Activists believe residents of the 130-acre campus near Infosys hired the people from Ongole and Kakinada to bump off the canines.

People who had gone to eateries near C-Block of the township admitted to having seen the dogs being killed around 11 pm. Colony members TNIE spoke to said the locality was now “free”of dogs. “I saw them until yesterday, but today I can’t see a single dog in the locality. When I enquired to workers they said the colony’s administration had hired killers who used darts to kill them and the bodies were dumped in Edulabad,” said a resident who did not want to be named.