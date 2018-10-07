Home States Telangana

In September, Hyderabad sees 25 cases end in conviction

In 2015, at Abdullapurmet, one N Ganapathi had allegedly been harassing his wife Deepa for which she had filed a case in the family court.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As many as 25 persons undergoing trial for various cases, under the Rachakonda police commissionerate, were reportedly convicted during the month of September this year. Of the 25, three persons have been sentenced with life term and one with ten years imprisonment. 

The convicted persons include a man who raped a minor girl, a man who killed his wife, a man who killed another over a financial dispute and four others for killing a woman over an ‘illegal relationship’.
Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that they have developed an effective system for monitoring cases in the court.

In 2015, at Abdullapurmet, one N Ganapathi had allegedly been harassing his wife Deepa for which she had filed a case in the family court. While the case was underway, he killed his wife. He was subsequently arrested and sent to remand. After the trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

In yet another case from 2012, one L Surender Reddy borrowed `4 lakh from Prathap Reddy on an interesting basis. As Surender could not repay the amount, he had disputes with Prathap. Following this, Surender smothered him to death. He has also been sentenced for life.

