KCR playing Telangana State sentiment again for fear of losing polls: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy has alleged that TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to present the State Assembly elections as a fight between TDP and TRS, only to arouse Telangana sentiment. “KCR is trying to present the elections as a fight between TRS and TDP, ignoring Congress only to arouse Telangana sentiment once again. KCR is depending on the sentiment, as he has not done any development in his four-and-half-year rule.

But he should know that AP Chief Minister and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu does not even have a vote here. KCR should also keep in mind that, leaders and workers of TTDP are also Telangana-born. KCR’s tactics of arousing sentiment for his personal gains will not work this time. He is frustrated and fearing defeat at the hands of the grand alliance,” Revanth Reddy told newsmen here on Saturday.

“Didn’t he remember the Telangana sentiment when he fell at the feet of Andhra contractors for commissions? He is raising Telangana sentiment only to hide his failures. A characterless person like KCR doesn’t have the eligibility to be the CM,” Revanth remarked. Revanth even challenged KCR to arrest him in the vote-for-cash scam.

The Congress leader further said that he would file a defamation suit against media houses for airing misleading reports during IT raids at his home. “TV9, T News, Namaste Telangana came up with misleading and fake reports saying that I have banks accounts in Hong Kong, Malaysia and other nations and transactions to the tune of crores of rupees have been done. The management of these channels should apologise to me,” he said.