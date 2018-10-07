Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy seeks info on cases against him

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apprehending that problems will arise due to non-submission of details of pending cases while filing nomination papers to contest in the forthcoming State Assembly elections, Telangana Congress committee working president A Revanth Reddy moved the Hyderabad High Court seeking direction to the Director General of Police to give details regarding the cases registered against him in various police stations of the State. Cases were registered against him in various police stations across the State since he had raised voice against the government, Revanth said.

Revanth, in his petition, pointed out that so far there is no response from the authorities concerned to the representation made by him seeking information under the Right to Information Act regarding cases registered against him by the police. On March 14 this year, an application was made seeking information of case details from the DGP under the RTI Act, but there was no response to it.

Last month, a representation was given to the DGP with a plea to furnish details of the cases registered against him in various police stations of the state. It was brought to the notice of the DGP that cases were registered against him as part of political vengeance though he had not committed any mistake. As the elections were scheduled to be held shortly, there was a need to submit details of the police cases in the nomination papers to be filed before the election authorities. However, the DGP has not given any details till date, he added.

As per the Rules, the contesting candidates have to mention in the nomination papers about the details of cases registered against them. In several of the cases against him no notices were received from the police. If notices were received from the courts they would be dealt with as per law.

As several cases were registered against him without his knowledge, he urged the court to intervene and direct the DGP to give him all details of the cases registered in various police stations. Telangana state principal secretary to home, DGP and state election commission were named as the respondents.