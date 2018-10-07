Telangana elections: KCR will Mahbubnagar to ashes under Jogulamba’s fury says Congress leader DK Aruna

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader DK Aruna on Saturday hit back at TRS chief, saying that KCR will fall down and will be burnt to ashes under the fury of Jogulamba responding to KCR’s speech at Wanparthy, DK Aruna said, “With what face has KCR come to Mahbubnagar district? KCR is telling lies that he has given irrigation water to 7 lakh acres in Mahbubnagar district, while it was in Congress party ’s rule that these irrigation works were initiated and completed up to 90 per cent. The TRS chief hasn’t done anything for Mahbubnagar district or Telangana.

Even his claim of hunger strike for Telangana is fake. We will expose KCR’s fake side and lies before people in this elections. He feels that he can cheat people all the time, but time has come to put an end to his cheating,” firing at TRS chief.

Appearing extremely piqued at KCR comments on her, Gadwal Jejamma fumed, “KCR..exercise restraint.. just because you are CM you cannot humiliate others. In fact, you are not even a CM now. Your end is nearing. There was not even one woman in your cabinet. You do not even know how to talk to women. You have humiliated ‘Shakti’. I have been leading a spotless life and serving people. You will fall down and will be burnt to ashes under Goddess Jogulamba’s anger.”

Speaking a day earlier at Wanaparthy, KCR said, “Aruna.. keep your body in control,” which did not go well with not just Congress leaders and workers but the general public as well.DK Aruna, one of the powerful leaders among Telangana Congress and also co-chairperson of the Campaign Committee, stressed that KCR has gone out of his mind by seeing the response Congress-TDP alliance has been getting from people of Telangana.