VHP & others radicalising youths: AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh praised Muslims for “not allowing radicalisation of their community”, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi pointed out that it was Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and ideologically similar groups who were responsible for the radicalisation.

Addressing the media at party headquarters on Saturday, Owaisi said, “The Home Minister’s statement of Muslims not allowing radicalisation of their community is true. Ironically, at the same time, Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that an ordinance must be promulgated for construction of Ram Mandir at the Babri Masjid site.

It is these organisations which have become so radicalised that they don’t have any respect for the Supreme Court. They don’t have respect for the Constitution of India and they want to run the country according to the whims and desires of their ideology.”