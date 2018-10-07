Home States Telangana

Wife, 6 others held for man’s murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Pahadi  Shareef police solved the murder case of a person, whose body was dumped at Jalpally forest area and set on fire around ten days ago and arrested seven persons including his wife and father-in-law of the deceased Umer Shareef. 

Abbas Khan was upset that Umer was torturing his daughter continuously and not doing any work for making a living and decided to kill Umer said police. Umer was involved in property offences in Karnataka and was arrested on multiple occasions found to police. After the burnt body was found in the Jalpally forest area on September 25, police circulated the details of the deceased, after which his wife Naziya Begum identified him.

Though there were no clues initially, police inquired his friends in the city and his native place Bengaluru for any clues. Finally, they zeroed in on his father-in-law Abbas Khan and on thorough interrogation, Abbas confessed that he had planned to kill Umer.

Abbas told police that Naziya was married to Umer eight years ago and the couple has three children. However, Umer was involved in thefts repeatedly and was arrested. After coming out on bail, he started torturing Naziya. Unable to bear the torture, she came back to her parents. Around 20 days ago, Umer also came back to his in-laws’ house. But he was not doing any work and was consuming alcohol every day. He also was torturing Naziya every day under the effect of alcohol. Fed of this, Abbas along with his son, nephew and other relatives planned to kill Umer.

As per the plan, they made him consume liquor at home and after he became fully drunk, Abbas throttled Umer, while his relative Shaikh Khadeer attacked him with an iron rod. “Later they packed the body in gunny bags and carried the body on bikes. Midway they also purchased petrol and diesel in cans. After dumping the body in the forest area, they set it on fire and fled from the spot.” said DCP LB Nagar Sunpreeth Singh. 

