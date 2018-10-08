Home States Telangana

Freedom to experience Hyd,  how’s that for a b’day gift?

Freedom may be an unusual choice for a birthday gift. But Nalgonda’s famous conjoined twins, Veena and Vani, would like nothing better when they turn 15 this month.

By Donita Jose
HYDERABAD: Freedom may be an unusual choice for a birthday gift. But Nalgonda’s famous conjoined twins, Veena and Vani, would like nothing better when they turn 15 this month.
The girls, who are joined at the head, have been the children of the State for the last 15 years after their parents expressed their inability to care for them. The twins have since then been cooped up in hospital rooms.

Though several doctors from across the country have ruled out the possibility of their separation without danger, the two still dream of freedom. And what do they want to do with their freedom?
Go to Salar Jung Museum.

“I want freedom,” says Vani, the talkative one, as docile Veena peers from a mirror she uses to see people her sister speaks to as the angle at which their heads are joined doesn’t allow them to look in the same direction at the same time. She sounds hopeful, “Yes, freedom to go out and see Hyderabad.” The room specially designed for the sisters at the state-run home in Ameerpet is comfortable. The space, which has been built keeping in mind accessibility needs, has angular beds, chairs and a toilet. But can’t contain their curiosity.

“I am running out of ways to explain to them how the world looks outside,” says Anusha V, their teacher since the last four years.

“They have such innocent doubts about how roads look, how buildings are made, how the government works and where wood comes from,” Anusha smiles.

The twins, who spent 12 years of their lives at Niloufer Hospital, say they miss the institute.
“I miss the hospital,” says Vani, who has ‘Niloufer’ written in mehendi on both her palms.

The nostalgia for their old life stems from the fact that they could meet several doctors and nurses then. Now, the few people who interact with the twins are three caretakers.

The home-tutored girls surf the internet and read voraciously and their desire to step out and feel the real world is immense. “I love history. When I google Hyderabad, the museum is one of the things that stood out. I really want to go and see what it is like,” says Vani.

The superintendent of the home, Vijaya Kumari, says she plans to inform higher authorities about the girls’ dream. “The Collector’s Office has been very concerned about the girls’ welfare and provided them everything they need to get settled here. We are hoping that a trip will be planned for the girls as they turn 15 on October 16. That is all that the girls look forward to now” she says.

