Home States Telangana

How Twitter, WhatsApp are new weapons in Telangana poll wars

Digital platforms and social  media are not just giving parties an opportunity to reach out to people but are also helping them attack their opponents and win brownie  points.

Published: 08th October 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By J Deepti Nandan Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With political parties and politicians focusing on social  media and digital platforms, it seems the poll war is first fought on social media platforms like Twitter and Whatsapp before they hit the streets.

As more than half of the State’s population are aged  below 25, and with the number of smart phone users increasing even in rural areas, parties and leaders are increasingly betting on social and digital platforms to reach out to these potential voters. Digital platforms and social  media are not just giving parties an opportunity to reach out to people but are also helping them attack their opponents and win brownie  points.

“Social media has significantly transformed the thinking of politicians and the way they plan their campaigns. Digital platforms don’t just help political parties stay in touch with their cadres but also in influencing voters on key issues. Therefore, social media planning has  become an indispensable part of any political party’s election strategy. In fact, not just parties, even people are expressing their opinions on social media platforms like Twitter and Whatsapp. This helps political parties gauge the people’s mood from time to time,” said Sravan Dasoju, convenor of Telangana Congress’s campaign committee.

Measuring influence      

While election surveys have been part of political parties strategies for long, social media and digital campaigning are increasingly gaining  significance now. In fact, popularity of a party or leader is even gauged in terms of the following they have on Twitter and other platforms. For instance, ruling party TRS has 2.28 lakh followers, while Telangana Congress has 30.6k followers. In fact, with 37.1k followers, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Twitter account has more followers than TPCC. Telangana BJP has 22.9k followers on twitter, while its arch rival AIMIM has just 1149  followers. AIMIM’s chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has a huge 4.25 lakh following on twitter.
However, with 14 lakh followers on Twitter, it seems clear that TRS’ KTR is the clear winner in terms of social media presence.

TRS soars ahead, but others not too far

Though TRS has been far ahead on leveraging social media than other parties in Telangana, even Congress and BJP have stepped  up their efforts. Besides parties, even supporters of the political  parties have been coming up with viral videos and messages, thus adding  spice to the poll season.        

“While politicians were okay with poll surveys which gauge the mood of the voters, now they are also focusing on social media. Ten years ago, we used to struggle getting contracts for poll surveys. But now, politicians call us themselves and ask whether we provide social media and online surveys,” said K Sreenivasa Reddy, founder of a  poll survey and social media startup.

According  to political analysts, while a political party shells out crores for social media influencing, surveys and other services, an individual leader spends anywhere between `2 lakh to `10 lakh during election season, depending upon his/her constituency and election strategy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife