KCR is Modi’s employee, says Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president Revanth Reddy alleged that TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has brought early polls by falling on Modi’s feet and has turned into a BJP employee.

“KCR has fallen on PM Modi’s feet to bring early polls. He has turned into an employee of the BJP. As Bharatiya Jhoota Party does not have a presence in Telangana, it is supporting TRS to stop the victory of Congress. If we have to defeat Modi at the Centre, then we have to defeat KCR here,” said Revanth Reddy during a public meeting at Quthbullapur in Hyderabad.

“KCR has failed on all the promises he made and is now trying to raise Telangana sentiment again. People should be aware of KCR’s crooked tactics. He is misleading people from actual election issues by targeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu and his son Lokesh do not even have vote here. Only to save Telangana people from the draconian rule of KCR, TDP is supporting Congress,” Revanth said further.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Congress leaders have been actively reaching out to citizens through door-to-door campaign. On Monday, even AICC leaders RC Khuntia, NS Bose Raju, Srinivasan Krishnan took part in the campaign along with Hyderabad Congress chief Anjan Kumar Yadav.

“Separate statehood for Telangana was possible only because of Congress. But TRS has betrayed the people of Telangana after coming into power. It has cheated martyrs, activists and youth. Now it is going for early polls with tacit support of BJP and open support of AIMIM. People should teach TRS a lesson for its treacherous politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity is waning while on the other side, Rahul Gandhi’s popularity is rising. Congress will win not just in Telangana Assembly elections but also in 2019 general elections,” said RC Khuntia while speaking at Congress’ door-to-door padayatra.

Meanwhile another senior TPCC leader V Hanumantha Rao displayed his campaign vehicle on Sunday.