Home States Telangana

KTR gets invite to participate in Bloomberg summit on Nov 6, 7

IT minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to speak on global economic trends and capital markets along with other world leaders by the Bloomberg New Economic Forum in November.  

Published: 08th October 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to speak on global economic trends and capital markets along with other world leaders by the Bloomberg New Economic Forum in November.  

Scheduled to be held on November 6 and 7 in Singapore, Rama Rao will be one of the key speakers to deliberate on how growth has been accelerated in the State, his initiatives in spearheading economic and the like. 

Rama Rao will be sharing the stage along with Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of International monetary fund (IMF), Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian Prime Minister in waiting, and Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance of Indonesia, among others.

Sharing the stage
KTR will share the stage with Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of IMF, Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian PM in waiting & M Indrawati, Indonesian Finance Minister

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife