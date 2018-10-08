Neredmet RTC conductor arrested for sexual assault 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An RTC conductor, who had allegedly misbehaved with a student on board the bus was arrested by the police at Neredmet on Sunday. Emandi Pandarinath Srinivas (53) misbehaved with the girl while issuing a ticket to her on multiple occasions, said police.

According to police, the victim (17) from Neredmet is student at a private college and travels by a city bus everyday. Recently while issuing a ticket to her, Srinivas misbehaved with her. When it was repeated, she lodged a complaint with Neredmet police, after which SHE teams were alerted.

On Sunday, when he repeated the act with the girl, the SHE teams on board the bus, caught him red-handed and handed him over to Neredmet police. He was arrested and sent to remand on Sunday.