Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao gets invite to participate in Bloomberg summit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to speak on global economic trends and capital markets along with other world leaders by the Bloomberg New Economic Forum in November.

Scheduled to be held on November 6 and 7 in Singapore, Rama Rao will be one of the key speakers to deliberate on how growth has been accelerated in the State, his initiatives in spearheading economic and the like.

Rama Rao will be sharing the stage along with Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of International monetary fund (IMF), Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian Prime Minister in waiting, and Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance of Indonesia, among others.

