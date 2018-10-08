Telangana polls: Singers who praised TRS face heat

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As many as eight folk singers of the Telangana Cultural wing department were suspended by the District Election Officer and Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad, for alleged violation of the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct (CoC). The singers were reportedly found to have taken part in a public meeting held by TRS, and sung songs in favour of the party on September 30. The suspended persons include A Shanker, D Murali Goud, P Sravan, K Srilatha, P Archana, Ch Radha, Saila Srinivas and V Sudheer.

It may be recalled that DCC president Katakam Mruthyunjayam had registered a complaint on September 30 that a few artists from the department were violating CoC by participating in a TRS meeting at Bhagath Nagar Chowrasta. The collector had taken immediate action, directing the officials concerned from the department to bring them back as soon as possible.

Following the incident, the collector directed Deputy Director of Public Relations Department N Venkateshwar Rao to submit a detailed report after conducting an enquiry regarding the violation. Rao reportedly submitted an enquiry report with substantial evidence including video clips and photos to the collector.

Subsequently, the collector issued notices to the 8 artists on October 4, demanding an explanation within 24 hours. However, unsatisfied with their response, he issued the suspension orders on Sunday.

‘Didn’t know it was party meeting’

Commenting on the issue, V Sudheer, one of the suspended artistes, told Express that the artists were unaware that it was a party meeting.