Thugs bludgeon temple guard, flee with Rs 1.5 lakh in Telangana's Kothagudem

Published: 08th October 2018 02:27 AM

Unidentified persons murdered the watchman of Saibaba temple and stole cash from the temple hundies, in Kothagudem on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Some unidentified persons killed the watchman of Sai Baba temple near Singareni Collieries head office in the town and stole cash by breaking two hundies in the temple premises on Sunday.

According to Kothagudem DSP SM Ali, the deceased has been identified as Venkata Reddy (70), a resident of same area. After he got retired as an employee at Singareni, he started working as the watchman for the temple and was also staying in the temple premises.

Early on Sunday morning, some unidentified persons entered into the temple premises. Reddy, who woke up hearing the sound was attacked and beaten to death by the miscreants.

Later, they broke up two hundies and stole `1.50 lakh cash. However, the local ward member M Sakkubai alleged that the money in the two hundies was around `8 lakh as the hundies had not been cleared for the last 8 months.

Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt visited the spot and inquired about the incident with officials and locals. Dog squad visited the temple. Based on the complaint of the deceased’s son Srinivasa Reddy, 1 Town police have registered a case and are investigating.

