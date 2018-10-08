TRS leaders make up. Or did they?

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The field seems to have finally cleared up for former Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balakishan. Food Corporation member and TRS leader Voruganti Anand had been lobbying for the ticket for a long time and was disappointed when Balakishan’s name was announced as the party’s candidate there. After weeks of infighting, with the help of Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao, Balakishan and Anand finally settled their differences on Saturday night.

This will only help the party since both men command considerable presence in the region and differences between them would only have split the party’s votes. It is reported that Anand was extremely upset over Balakishan’s renomination. However, over the next few weeks, Anand maintained that he was sure his party would change its decision and nominate him instead. Unsurprisingly, he was no where to be found in any of the party’s public meetings held in the past month.

Observing these developments from afar, Harish Rao and Vinod Kumar felt compelled to intervene and called for a meeting at party leader Prabhakar Rao’s house in Koheda on Saturday night. In the hour-long discussion, it is learnt, party leaders assured Anand that he would be given a plum post in the government if TRS wins the election. It is also learnt that Anand asked for a seat in the State Legislative Council.

Finally, TRS to bend to Adivasi demands?

Adilabad: After a mere 5 days since Tudum Debba chief Soyam Bapu Rao handed out an ultimatum to TRS, the threat seems to have borne fruit. TRS held a survey across 10 Assembly segments in the district, to understand the people’s perception towards their ‘chosen ones’. The survey has apparently led TRS to the conclusion that a few names in the list might have to be replaced, in order to better the party’s prospects in the poll. One of the prominent names here is that of former MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, who was renominated for Boath Assembly seat.