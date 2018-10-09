                      Jagan Mohan Reddy will win AP, Chandrababu Naidu will come back to Hyderabad: Nayi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy on Monday weighed in on political matters in Andhra Pradesh and predicted that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would come to power in the State, and when that happened, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu would shift his residence to Hyderabad.

Reddy said that Naidu was a shrewd politician and wanted to ensure his career’s longevity. “He knows he will lose there (AP) and he wants around four or five of his followers to become MLAs here so that they can help him participate in Telangana politics when he is forced to come here,” he said.

Later, commenting on the Congress’ prospects, he said, “Congress leaders have been trying to stall the polls by filing cases in the High Court. But the Election Commission’s decisions are final.”

Reddy also ‘advised’ Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder-president M Kondandaram to leave politics. “Kodandaram’s respect is at stake here. It’s so bad that he is asking for only three seats, and that too from Congress,” he said.