Sadarmat anicut, Pedda Cheruvu get CWC awards

HYDERABAD: Several state irrigation projects, including the Sadarmat anicut in Adilabad, have received the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) heritage awards. The awards were presented by CWC chairman Masood Hussain at a function held in Delhi on Monday.

Kadem project executive engineer Rajasekhar received the award for Sadarmat anicut, while minor irrigation chief engineer Syam Sundar received it for Pedda Cheruvu in Kamareddy district. The Sadarmat anicut was constructed by the French 127 years ago at Medampalli village in Khanapur mandal in Nirmal district for drawing 4.129 tmcft of water. Pedda Cheuruvu in Kamareddy had a long history of 12 decades and it was constructed by the sixth Nizam in 1897. Irrigation minister T Harish Rao expressed happiness at Telangana projects getting heritage tag.

Adilabad wins eight Poshan awards

Adilabad’s Anganwadi teachers, ANMs and Asha workers who walked kilometers to reach the heavily forested villages of Soanpally and Boyawada fetched laurels for the State after being awarded Poshan (Nutrition) awards by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Twelve individuals worked in some of the most backward villages of Adilabad which are dominated by tribal population. The district, won a total of eight awards.