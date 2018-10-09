Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Lodh's Facebook account hacked

Home States Telangana

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A BJP member of the dissolved Telangana Assembly has alleged his Facebook account has been hacked by unidentified persons.

T Raja Singh Lodh, who represented Goshamahal constituency in the city filed a complaint with cyber Crime Police Monday stating he was unable to access his Facebook page.

According to Singh, his Facebook page has over 5.35 lakh followers and suspected that it may have been hacked from outside India.

"I am shocked (over the incident). I have informed the police about my Facebook account being hacked. If any wrong message is posted on my page I will not be responsible," the BJP legislator, known for his controversial remarks, said in a video message.

He also claimed previously there were several unsuccessful attempts to hack his Facebook account, his website and Twitter account.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IT Act and a probe has been launched, police said.

