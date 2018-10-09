Telangana man gets two-day jail for stalking minor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old private employee has been arrested by Meerpet police for allegedly stalking a Class 9 student on Monday. The accused K Bhuvaneshwar was harassing the girl for the past few days to accept his proposal, said police.

According to police, for the past few days, Bhuvaneshwar had been stalking the girl and forcing her to accept his proposal. Unable to bear the harassment, she informed her father and a complaint was lodged. Later he was produced before the court. N Yadaiah, Inspector Meerpet said that the court sentenced him to two days jail.