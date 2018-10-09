Home States Telangana

Telangana: Sorry, can’t clean up garbage due to model code, says municipality

Lakhs of water and butter milk packets were arranged for the audience and water bottles for the VIPs.

Published: 09th October 2018 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Uncleared garbage at the venue of TRS’ meeting in Nalgonda town | Express

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: The organisers of Telangana Rashtra Samiti’s public meeting in Nalgonda on October 4 have allegedly failed to clear up the venue premises after the grand meeting which saw a footfall of over two lakh people. Lakhs of water and buttermilk packets were arranged for the audience and water bottles for the VIPs.

While the dais, barricades, shamiyanas and chairs were removed on the same day, the empty water bottles and packets of buttermilk continue to litter the 40 acres of land near Addanki-Narketpally bypass road. Strong winds are leaving the empty packets and bottles, strewn across surrounding housing colonies.

When the residents of these housing colonies requested the municipal authorities to clear up the garbage, they refused to do so saying they would violate the model code of conduct by doing so. Third ward councilor, M. Srinivas Reddy, told Express that it was the TRS party’s responsibility to clean the area after their meeting. He has demanded the organizers in the party to clean the area, but received no response from them.

