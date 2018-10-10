Home States Telangana

‘Amit Shah’s meeting will turn votes in our favour’

BJP leaders said that Shah’s presence in the meeting would turn majority of votes in the party’s favour.

Published: 10th October 2018 08:00 AM

BJP National President Amit Shah being garlanded during 'Karyakarta Sammelan' of Gwalior and Chambal division in Shivpuri Tuesday Oct 9 2018. | PTI

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In a serious effort to gain maximum number of seats in northern Telangana, BJP’s public meeting, ‘Samara Bheri’, to be held at Ambedkar Stadium in Karimnagar on Wednesday, would be the largest of its kind in the region with over 1 lakh participants, including farmers, women and youngsters, said party leaders in the district.

In addition to party’s national president Amit Shah, who will preside over the meeting, BJP State president K Laxman, former minister Bandaru Dattatreya and national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao will address the gathering.

BJP leaders said that Shah’s presence in the meeting would turn majority of votes in the party’s favour. Shah, who is set to sharpen his attack against TRS and Congress-led grand alliance, plans to rekindle the Telangana sentiment in its stronghold, Karimnagar. “Shah’s visit aims to address Modi’s commitment towards the State,” said P Muralidhar Rao, general secretary of BJP.

TAGS
Samara Bheri Amit Shah

