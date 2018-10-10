Home States Telangana

Ayurvedic centre to boost medicine tourism

With medical tourism in the country increasing at a rapid pace, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has started taking steps to promote it in a big way in the State.

Published: 10th October 2018 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: With medical tourism in the country increasing at a rapid pace, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has started taking steps to promote it in a big way in the State. And as part their plans, TSTDC has set up an Ayurvedic centre at Haritha Hotel in Hanamkonda in association with Haritha Hotels and Hitayu Ayurvedic & Physiotherapy Hospital.

The healthcare centre offers authentic Ayurvedic medicines and Kerala Panchakarma procedures. Patients suffering from disorders such as migraine, cervical spondylitis, sciatica, paralysis can avail Panchakarma at the centre.

“Medical tourism industry in TS is presently at a nascent stage, but possesses enormous future growth and development potential. To provide a further boost to the sector, the government is aggressively promoting TS as a   healthcare destination,” said TSTDC General Manager K Nathan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Medicine tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride