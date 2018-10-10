Ayurvedic centre to boost medicine tourism

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: With medical tourism in the country increasing at a rapid pace, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) has started taking steps to promote it in a big way in the State. And as part their plans, TSTDC has set up an Ayurvedic centre at Haritha Hotel in Hanamkonda in association with Haritha Hotels and Hitayu Ayurvedic & Physiotherapy Hospital.

The healthcare centre offers authentic Ayurvedic medicines and Kerala Panchakarma procedures. Patients suffering from disorders such as migraine, cervical spondylitis, sciatica, paralysis can avail Panchakarma at the centre.

“Medical tourism industry in TS is presently at a nascent stage, but possesses enormous future growth and development potential. To provide a further boost to the sector, the government is aggressively promoting TS as a healthcare destination,” said TSTDC General Manager K Nathan.