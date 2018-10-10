BJP responsible for ‘mass exodus’ of migrant workers from Gujarat, says Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the fleeing of thousands Uttar Pradesh and Bihar migrant workers from Gujarat as a “mass exodus”, All India Majilis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi held the BJP government responsible for the situation.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Owaisi said, “The present atmosphere in Guajrat is the responsibility of BJP. They should have worked to create confidence among these migrants, arrange for their security. However, it is clear that the BJP has failed to uphold law and order.”

On Wednesday, thousands of migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh fled Gujarat fearing attacks from angry mobs.

What sparked the situation was alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in the Sabarkantha district of Gujarat by a man from Bihar on September 28. Though the accused was arrested, a section of enraged Gujaratis mobilised small mobs to attack unrelated migrant workers. Almost 60 cases of attacks on migrants were registered on Wednesday, and over 400 people were also arrested.

READ| AIMIM to up their social media game ahead of Telangana Assembly polls

Owaisi also pointed his tirade against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for visiting Gujarat and not comforting the migrants from UP.

“Yogi Adityanath is busy executing encounters of the innocent. Why doesn’t he go to Gujarat? He should go. Bihar’s Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) who is also part of the NDA, should also go,” he said.

“It would only take two hours for them to reach. However, they don’t have any time. They just use false statements and they do not have any sympathy for others. They should have gone there, provided some relief to the migrants and arranged for their return back home. The responsibility lies on BJP and NDA.”

Meanwhile, after the violence led to an exodus of migrant workers, it prompted the respective State governments to appeal for their return. The Gujarat government has deployed additional security forces in industrial areas in Gujarat for the safety of migrants.