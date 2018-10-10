Crouching pink tigers & hidden dragons: TRS in wait & watch mode

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS is likely to announce candidates for the remaining 14 Assembly segments only after the grand alliance finalises their list. Sources say that the alliance is likely to announce its candidates before October 20, and TRS, along with ticket aspirants in the party, are waiting eagerly for this list. It may be recalled that the ruling party had released the names of candidates for 105 seats on September 6 - the same day the Assembly was dissolved.

The 14 Assembly segments, for which the TRS to announce candidates, included PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s Huzurnagar and Pamdavathi’s (Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife) Kodad Assembly segments. It is speculated that Congress could sacrifice Kodad seat to TDP and the latter has been adamant about it. It is learnt that if Padmavathi Reddy is allowed to contest from the constituency again, the TRS may field a woman candidate against her. However, if TDP fields its candidate here, on of three TRS leaders, V Chander Rao, K Sashidhar Reddy and one other might be given the ticket.

At Zaheerabad, the TRS is wary of the opposition it will face from Public Accounts Committee chairman and senior Congress leader J Geetha Reddy. It is learnt that Reddy has started her campaign already talks are on to decide who TRS will field here.

The other seats that TRS has kept pending are Khairatabad and Goshamahal segments in Hyderabad. Former minister Danam Nagender, who recently switched from Congress to TRS, has been demanding Khairatabad while TRS high command wants him to contest from Goshamahal instead. If the former minister is allowed to contest from Khairatabad, party leaders say Goshamahal would be allotted to Premsingh Rathod, a former BJP MLA who switched to TRS.

The party is also searching for strong candidates for Amberpet, held by BJP State former president G Kishan Reddy, and Musheerabad, held by BJP president K Laxman. The speculation is that TRS MP from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment Ch Mallareddy may be asked to contest from Medchal Assembly seat. TRS is yet to announce its candidate for Charminar Assembly segment, considered an AIMIM stronghold, whereas the TRS announced M Seetharam Reddy as its candidate for Chandrayanagutta, being held by the party’s president Akbaruddin Owaisi.