Election Commission of India team likely to visit Telangana soon to examine facilities

Of these, a staggering 41,287 violations were recorded only on Tuesday with violations ranging from illegal political advertisements to pasting of wall posters.

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) team is likely to visit the State in the next few days to take stock of poll preparedness in the State. The constitutional body’s visit is set to assume significance in the light of a pending case at the High Court on discrepancies in electoral rolls.

The ECI last visited the State in early September when it held meetings with district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs), and police commissioners. With the elections to be held in less than two months, in a single phase, the ECI is set to assess the facilities at booth level.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,25,785 violations have been reported from across the State in just four days after the model code of conduct (MCC) has been put in force by the ECI.  However, only 55 cases have been registered. Of these, a staggering 41,287 violations were recorded only on Tuesday with violations ranging from illegal political advertisements to pasting of wall posters.

