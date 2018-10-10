Sentimental 12-point note by Harish Rao to Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress-TDP alliance is against the interests of the Telangana people, TRS leader and Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao wrote an open letter to PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy posing 12 questions and seeking clarification on several issues. Harish Rao released the copies of the letter to the media here on Tuesday.

“The people of the State are in fear that the grand alliance will be detrimental to their interests. How Congress will sail with Andhra Babu (TDP president and AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu) who has always worked against the interests of Telangana in the last four years. Is Congress interested only in winning some seats and getting votes?” Harish Rao asked the PCC president.

Harish Rao also came down heavily on Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M Kodandaram for joining hands with Congress and TDP.

“When political JAC called upon MLAs of all the parties to submit resignations after the Central government went back on formation of Telangana, the Congress was not willing to do the same and walked out of the JAC. When the TDP MLAs are not willing to resign, Kodandaram as a TJAC chairman expelled TDP from the JAC. Both the parties acted against JAC. So how is Kodandaram forging an alliance with them now?” Harish Rao wondered and recalled that the TRS was the only party which abided by the JAC’s call.

“Are the leaders of grand alliance looking for self-interests in forging the alliance and are they thinking of the interests of the Telangana?

” Rao asked. He dared him to include all the 12 issues in the alliance’s common minimum programme (CMP).

The twelve questions

1. After the formation of Telangana, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu always exhibited his anti-Telangana attitude. Does Congress think that Naidu changed his anti-Telangana attitude recently?

2. On pending issues between AP and Telangana like irrigation projects, river water sharing, bifurcation of employees, construction of Polavaram project, bifurcation of High Court and other issues, Naidu has always stood in support of AP and presented arguments against Telangana. Did you (Uttam Kumar Reddy) got any assurance from Naidu that the latter will not speak against Telangana in future. Will Naidu withdraw cases filed against Telangana in courts?

3. Though it was not mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Naidu conspired against Telangana and took away seven mandals from Telangana to AP. TS people want their seven mandals back. Is Naidu ready for returning seven mandals. Has Congress reached an agreement with Naidu to merge seven mandals with TS again?

4. Telangana demanded change in the design of Polavaram irrigation project being constructed by the AP government. Is Naidu ready to change the design? What is the stand of Congress on Polavaram? Will you clarify?

5. Naidu wrote 30 letters to the Centre and other Central government agencies requesting them not to allow the construction of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. Will you (Uttam Kumar Reddy) prevail upon Naidu on Polavaram.

6. Naidu also opposed construction of several projects in Telangana including Kaleshwaram and lodged umpteen complaints against them to the Centre. Will Naidu withdraw all those complaints and favour construction of irrigation projects in Telangana?

7. As per Bachawat Tribunal, Telangana has to get additional 45 tmc Krishna water from Nagarjuna Sagar Project. Will you ensure that Naidu makes an announcement that he had no objection to TS getting 45 tmc of water?

8. Will Naidu express his repentance for opposing Mission Bhagiratha? How can Congress tie up with Naidu, who even opposed drinking water supply in Telangana?

9. Naidu took away Lower Sileru hydel power plant and did not share power with Telangana. With this, TS is incurring a loss of Rs 1 crore every day. Has Congress reached any agreement with Naidu to let AP government pay compensation to TS?

10. Will Congress prevail upon Naidu so that the AP government withdraws its court cases on allocation of 1,200 power sector employees?

11. Naidu even sought share for AP in Nizam’s property. Has Naidu realised that AP will not have any right on Nizam’s property?

12 . Was Congress given any assurance by Naidu that the AP government will not create obstructions for the bifurcation of HC