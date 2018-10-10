Home States Telangana

With model code in place, Telangana portals still show minister's photo

Days ago, the Election Commission (EC) had set the electoral juggernaut rolling in Telangana, bringing the model code of conduct (MCC) into force.

Published: 10th October 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days ago, the Election Commission (EC) had set the electoral juggernaut rolling in Telangana, bringing the model code of conduct (MCC) into force. Across the State, posters, banners and other publicity materials were removed from public and government office premises on war footing as per the mandate.

However, it seems that the State government’s official online portal is reluctant to cave in. According to sources, even after the EC had issued special instructions to Chief Secretary, the Telangana State Portal still carries photos and details of the cabinet ministers of the TRS government.

As the TRS government stands dissolved, the party has been facing severe backlash from the Opposition for not removing the details of the ministers from online portals.

M Krishank, spokesperson of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), also alleged that EC authorities have failed to implement the code when it came to TRS’ advertisements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission Telangana Assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride