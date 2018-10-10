With model code in place, Telangana portals still show minister's photo

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days ago, the Election Commission (EC) had set the electoral juggernaut rolling in Telangana, bringing the model code of conduct (MCC) into force. Across the State, posters, banners and other publicity materials were removed from public and government office premises on war footing as per the mandate.

However, it seems that the State government’s official online portal is reluctant to cave in. According to sources, even after the EC had issued special instructions to Chief Secretary, the Telangana State Portal still carries photos and details of the cabinet ministers of the TRS government.

As the TRS government stands dissolved, the party has been facing severe backlash from the Opposition for not removing the details of the ministers from online portals.

M Krishank, spokesperson of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), also alleged that EC authorities have failed to implement the code when it came to TRS’ advertisements.