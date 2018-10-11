Development of backward areas in focus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr MCR HRD Institute of Telangana has launched a two-day workshop on ‘Capacity Building for the Field Staff on Preparation of Districts Action Plans” from 10-12 October. Over 100 field officers from across the country will be trained in preparing action plans for the transformation of backward districts into developed districts.

BP Acharya, special chief secretary to government and DG, Dr MCR HRD Institute, underlined the need for a focused approach to understand the backwardness of a district in different areas and to formulate strategies and action plans for their multi-faceted development. He said that the Institute will develop e-Learning modules as well.

Dr Ashok Jain, IFS (Retd), former Advisor, NITI Aayog said that the Transformation of Aspirational Districts programme, which aims at development of 115 backward districts in such areas as Health and Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Water Resources, Financial Inclusion, Skill Development, and Basic Infrastructure, will raise the living standards of people.