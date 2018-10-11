Harish Rao asks people to teach Congress ‘a lesson’

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Irrigation Minister Harish Rao on Wednesday said that Congress should be denied even Opposition status after the elections are over and Telangana Rashtra Samithi forms the government. “Citizens of the State should teach Congress a lesson for obstructing development works in Telangana.

In fact, they should be denied even Opposition status in the new government,” said the TRS leader at a public meeting in Gajwel constituency on Wednesday.

As part of his campaign, Rao visited various villages including Jangamreddipally and Tigul Narsapur villages of Jagadevpur mandal, where he was welcomed by local party leaders. Speaking on the occasion, the minister came down heavily on the Congress, claiming that it’s candidate was sure to lose its deposit at Gajwel.

“As a party that has hampered the constituency’s development, Congress does not have the right to seek votes from citizens,” he said. Rao claimed that the people had faith in caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and this was evident from the results of a recent survey conducted by a national media outlet.