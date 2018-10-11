‘NITW should mentor other technical institutions’

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Stating that premier engineering institutes should guide students of other engineering institutions to improve their skills and abilities, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe urged National Institute of Technology Warangal (NITW) to become a mentor and train other technical institutions in the region.

Speaking at a national conference on “Evolution of world-class technical institutes —Issues and concerns”, organised by NITW here on Wednesday, Sahasrabudhe stated that NITW could use ‘Margdarshan’ project of AICTE to adopt engineering colleges.

“Under this project premier engineering institutes could mentor 10 institutes for their upliftment,” he said. “By helping engineering institutes, NITW could not only help them in improving the skills and knowledge, but also gain from them. You could grow and help others grow along with you,” he said.