Telangana Assembly election: Stow away your bullets, it’s time for ballots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drop your gun! In the view of upcoming elections, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has issued orders asking licensed weapon holders to deposit their weapons at police stations concerned by October 17. This will apply to all but persons employed on guard duty at PSUs and nationalised banks. Security personnel are also exempted.

Others failing to deposit their weapon would attract penal action, the Commissioner’s order said. Weapons of erring persons would be confiscated and the person would be booked under applicable laws. The deposited weapons can be reclaimed by the owner after December 13, by when the polls will be over.

Meanwhile, to maintain public order, the Commissioner also directed that no political party should open an election party office within 100 metres of an existing office of another party. This order will be in force till December 7, when the polls will finally be conducted.