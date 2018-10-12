Home States Telangana

‘#MeToo will make predators think twice’

Swati Lakra emphasised how important it was for women to report workplace harassment and speak to internal complaints committees of their organisations.

Published: 12th October 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Me Too
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Inspector General of Police (Women’s Safety) Swati Lakra on Thursday said she wholeheartedly supported the #MeToo movement that has taken social media by storm with women opening up about how they had suffered at the hands of harassers. While interacting with TNIE’s editorial team as part of Express Chat, Lakra said the campaign which had opened the floodgates on a hitherto taboo topic had become a strong deterrent for sexual predators who, so far, seemed to have enjoyed a certain level of immunity.

“It is good that women are now speaking up about what they were subjected to. To me, the best part about the movement is that it acts as a deterrent. At least now, men will think twice before behaving inappropriately and it will also create awareness about what constitutes sexual harassment,” said Lakra. When asked if she would put up a post on social networking site Twitter encouraging women to report their crimes, she said: “We keep telling people that any crime should be reported.”

Acknowledging that a majority of the cases that had come to light through the movement was too old for conclusive investigation, she said bringing culprits to book was still not impossible. “There will be something that can come out in the course of the investigation. If the victim had confided to someone or if other people had seen the incident or if CCTV footage can be retrieved [the case can be cracked],” she said.

“No evidence is not reason enough to close a case,” she said.
“We do get cases from women stating how they were abused as children. We asked a woman who named her abuser to report the crime, but she didn’t. She may not have evidence as the incident happened years ago,” she said and added that #MeToo would allow survivors to get closure. “The way #MeToo is happening shows us that a lot of women did not get justice at that point in time. When one woman gathers the courage to come out and tell her story, others gain confidence to speak up too,” she said. 

“I am not justifying naming and shaming, but women are getting a platform to vent out about what they have gone through.”She highlighted that one of the issues that needs to be spoken about is consent. “Several people we nab said they were unaware that what they did was sexual harassment. People don’t think if consent was actually given or not and if given for how long? Police will only go by what the girl says in such issues,” she added.

Lakra emphasised how important it was for women to report workplace harassment and speak to internal complaints committees (ICC) of their organisations. “Approach the ICC, start the process. If the committee fails you and you do not get justice, you are welcome to come out and complain to the police, but first start the process. No woman is bound by what the committees decide and we do get cases when the ICC hasn’t been of help,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Swati Lakra MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp