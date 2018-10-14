Home States Telangana

Police rescue girl from being tonsured in Jagtial for having Scheduled Caste lover

This ritual was to be carried out to ‘teach the girl a lesson,’ for falling in love with a boy outside her community.

Published: 14th October 2018 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

The rape of three minors in a single day has shaken Rajasthan - a state that records one of the highest rate of crimes against women in the country.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

JAGTIAL : A shocking ritual was stopped by police in Bheemreddy Gudem village of Sarangapur mandal in Jagtial district, when they rescued an 18-year-old girl, whose head was to be tonsured, to be followed by a bath with pig blood, branding of tongue by hot needle and then to be  taken out in a procession while being beaten up by public with footwear. This ritual was to be carried out to ‘teach the girl a lesson,’ for falling in love with a boy outside her community.

The girl was rescued on Friday night, when police came to know of the fate that awaited her after getting information about it.  Later she was shifted to a shelter home. Based on a complaint by her, the police registered a case against three village heads and community leaders under the Protection of Civil Rights Act, for passing a resolution to implement the rituals and fined the girl’s family of  Rs 26,000.

According to police, the girl was in love with a boy named Ponagati Vijay, of Raikal mandal, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. On coming to know of the affair, the girl’s parents sent her to their relatives place in some other village three months ago.  Based on a complaint allegedly filed by the girl the boy was sent to jail.

However, the girl’s parents have decided to bring her back to village for Bathukamma festival.  But the village elders and community heads  stated that in order to allow the girl to come and live in the village, an age-old ritual had to be followed which included tonsuring the girl’s head, bathing her with blood of a pig, branding her tongue with a hot needle and taking her out in a procession. 

Girl falls in love with SC boy
The fault of the girl was to fall in love with a boy from Scheduled Caste. Police said  they would counsel villagers against such practices 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Head tonsuring Protection of Civil Rights Act

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp