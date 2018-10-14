Home States Telangana

Spurt in dengue, malaria cases in Telangana

Dengue mosquito

Image for representational purpose only

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The state of Telangana is witnessing a rise in the cases of dengue, malaria, swine flu and viral fever.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Shankar, Director Institute of Preventive Medicine, said, "In Fever Hospital, the cases have increased from 1000 to 1400. Out of 1400, 20 per cent cases are of viral flu. Last month 20 cases of dengue were reported and this month 10 dengue cases have been reported positive so far."

He further said that malaria cases have also risen from the last three months, and until now 30 people have tested positive for the disease.

The doctor also advised people to protect themselves from mosquito bites, and maintain hygiene. He also alerted that dengue, malaria and swine flu may increase more in the coming month.

In September, as many as 50 patients had tested positive for swine flu or H1N1 in the state. Notably, there are only two centres for the testing of Swine Flu samples in Telangana namely, Fever Hospital and Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM).

