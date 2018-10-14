Home States Telangana

Telangana: Flood-hit villages cry for food, water 

After cyclone Titli wreaked havoc in the district, flash floods in Vamsadhara river led to more destruction.

Published: 14th October 2018 07:59 AM

NDRF team conducts rescue work at Palasa in Srikakulam district on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Alleging neglect from officials with regard to supplying relief measures, irate villagers of Miriyapalli in LN Peta Mandal on Saturday blocked the vehicle of the special deputy collector Sailaja, who visited the village on Saturday. The villagers blocked her official car for more than an hour. Later, Sailaja assured to supply relief material to the inundated villages with immediate effect. 

Panchayat Raj minister Nara Lokesh visits
flood-hit villages on a bike with Srikakulam
MP K Rammohan Naidu riding pillion | EXPRESS

Villages of Vadavalasa, Miriyapalli, Dabbapadu, Basavarajupeta, Peddakota and LN Peta of LN Peta Mandal are cut off from the rest of the world due to flash floods in Vamsadhara river. There is no road connectivity to many villages in Kotturu, Hiramandalam and Amadalavalasa Mandals. Though food packets and drinking water sachets are being supplied to various relief camps, people of the inundated villages, particularly LN Peta Mandal, didn’t get drinking water since Friday morning.  

After cyclone Titli wreaked havoc in the district, flash floods in Vamsadhara river led to more destruction. “We have stayed for two days without power. Communication has gone for a toss under the impact of cyclone. We had to stay without water and food for another two days,” said Rowtu Venamma of Miriyapalli. She said even the children didn’t take any food in the last two days. “With no other alternative in sight, the members of our family, including children, survived by drinking flood water for two days,” said Kalagana Chinna Rao, another resident. 

Similarly, Pottangi, Bellupathia and Mulipadu villages in Mandasa Mandal were inundated after flood water had flown into the Mahendra Tanaya river. “As there is no road connectivity to the said villages, we have no drinking water and food,” said E Krishna, a resident of Pottangi village of Mandasa Mandal. He also said that they lost almost all their property, including cash and other valuables, after the flood water entered their house. 

Based on the complaints of villagers of Kaviti and other adjacent villages, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the district collector to suspend the special officer of Kaviti mandal. 

Titli: Train services yet to be restored 
Visakhapatnam: Services of some trains were restored to their normal routes over the limits East Coast Railway within three days of cyclone Titli hitting AP. However, services of some other trains still remain cancelled or were rescheduled as the pairing trains were cancelled or were running late.

Trains cancelled
12515 Trivandrum-Silchar, leaving Trivandrum on Oct 14 
12510 Guwahati-Bangalore Cantt Express, leaving Guwahati on  Oct 14

Trains rescheduled
22606 Villupuram-Purulia rescheduled to leave Villupuram at 7.30 am on 
Oct 14 instead of its scheduled departure on Oct 13 at 11.40 am 
12551 Yesvantpur-Kamakhya Express rescheduled to leave Yesvantpur  at 8.30 am on Oct 14 instead of its scheduled departure on Oct 13 at 8.30 am

