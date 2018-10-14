Home States Telangana

Telangana teen thrown into dry well for resisting rape attempt

A case on charges of attempt to rape and attempt to murder under relevant IPC sections had been registered against the man.

Published: 14th October 2018 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old girl was thrown into a dry well by a man when she resisted his alleged attempt to rape her, but she escaped with minor injuries at village in Jangaon district of Telangana, police said Sunday.

D Rajesh, aged around 25, allegedly attempted to rape the girl on Saturday when her parents had gone out for work, they said.

When the girl resisted his attempts, he dragged her from near her house and threw her into a dry well near an agriculture well under Zaffergadh mandal.

As locals rushed to the spot on hearing the screams of the girl, the man too jumped into the well out of fear, police said.

The girl was rescued and treated for minor injuries at a hospital while the man was beaten up by the locals shortly before police who arrived there arrested him.

A case on charges of attempt to rape and attempt to murder under relevant IPC sections had been registered against the man, a police official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape attempt Telangana girl

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp