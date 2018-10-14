VHP to ensure defeat of MPs in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) would ensure the defeat of MPs who would not listen to the right-wing outfit’s cry for passing a law that would facilitate the building of Ram temple on the disputed land, announced VHP leaders on Saturday.

In the Sant High-Power Committee meeting earlier this year, members had decided that they would not wait indefinitely for the judicial verdict. Instead, they would hold public meetings in every Parliamentary constituency in November to urge MPs to make a law for the construction of the temple. “We will try to defeat those MPs who don’t listen,” said Y Raghavulu, National Joint Secretary of the VHP.