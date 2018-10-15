Asaduddin Owaisi seeks probe into ‘harassment’ of three men in Assam

Home States Telangana

Published: 15th October 2018

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal to initiate an enquiry into the harassment of three men from minority community in Assam, including an Army jawan, after the MP’s videos were found on their smartphones. 

Owaisi in a tweet said, “Sir please inquire. Is it wrong to have a speech of an MP given in Lok Sabha or a public meeting on a cell phone? If yes, please also book a criminal case against me. What will happen to Fundamental Rights CM saheb? This is clear example of communal bias.”(sic). 

According to reports, social activists Zahid Islam Barbhuiya and Shahab Uddin and Army jawan Imran Hussain were allegedly rigorously harassed, checked and questioned for hours in Taj Vivanta hotel on religious grounds. The incident happened on Friday, when the trio’s flight from Guwahati Airport got delayed and they chose to stay at a hotel for the day. 

According to Bengali newspaper Dainik Jugasankha, the trio in a letter to the MD of Taj group said they were being eyed by the security officials from the moment they checked into the hotel. When they got a room, they discovered that the hotel management had stationed security officials in front of their doors, the report said. 

When they protested this, Intelligence Bureau sleuths were called in (reportedly, Sonowal’s meeting was going on in the same hotel).

