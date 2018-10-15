Finally caught a break! Grand alliance in Telangana has almost no fight over seats here

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: At a time when the members of grand alliance are fighting among themselves over seat sharing, it seems they would face very less problem as far as erstwhile Warangal district is concerned. With most of the top leaders of TDP, which is one of the biggest alliance partner, in the district switching their loyalty to TRS except for Narsampet Assembly segment, the alliance should not face any problem in other constituencies.

Narsampet Assembly segment was won by Donthi Madhava Reddy in the last poll as an independent candidate and later joined Congress. Though in all probability the seat is likely to go to Congress, but senior TDP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy, who won from Narsampet thrice in the past, is also expecting the ticket. After TDP joined the grand alliance, Prakash Reddy is in a fix as the Assembly segment might be given to Congress. Since, Madhava Reddy has a strong presence in the constituency and was being considered a winner, there is very less chance that Congress would leave the seat to TDP.

It is learnt that Prakash Reddy was now asking Parkal seat, which Konda Sureka is eying. Sources said that in case the Konda couple is offered the Parkal seat, then Prakash Reddy might be forced to look somewhere else. However, sources said that since Narsampet is the only constituency where the TDP has presence, it may insist on it.