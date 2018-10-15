Man protests outside his wife’s lover’s house!

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A man, along with his children and elderly parents, staged a silent protest in front of his wife’s lover’s residence at Reddygudem in Khammam district on Sunday demanding that the wife “be returned”, grabbing eyeballs and eliciting sympathy from passers-by.

Krishnaiah, a daily wage earner from Kalakodimi village, has been married to Sunitha for 14 years and the two have three children together.

M Balakrishna, who works at a private firm, met Sunitha at the mandal revenue office (MRO) three months ago and, according to Krishnaiah, lured her by promising to help her. Sunitha has been living with Balakrishna at Reddygudem for the last two months. “They got close after a few meetings at the MRO. In a month’s time, she moved in with Balakrishna along with her 3-year-old daughter Ammulu,” said police. Interestingly, Sunitha has lodged a complaint against her husband alleging harassment.

On Sunday, Krishnaiah, his sons Venu and Pradeep and his parents sat on a dharana before Balakrishna’s residence. Sunitha and Balakrishna had, however, vacated the house. Krishnaiah not only urged his wife to return to him, but also asked her to transfer the ownership of their land and bank deposit in the names of their children.