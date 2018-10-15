Maoists asks people of coal belt to boycott Telangana Assembly election

By Express News Service

MANCHERIAL: Decrying the formal electoral process, Maoists on Sunday released three letters addressing people living in the coal belt area of Mancherial and asked them to boycott polls. The Maoist communiqué, signed by Bharat Communist Party (Maoist) and Singareni Karmika Sangam secretary B Sridhar and Singareni division secretary Prabhath, asks people to not trust caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

It describes Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Opposition Congress, BJP, TDP and TJS as opportunistic. The banned outfit also said it would not allow political parties to campaign in the region and wanted the ban on their organisation lifted.

As soon as the letters surfaced, police commissionerates in the region went into high alert. Police teams from Ramagundam and Mancherial began combing operations in the borders areas of the Pranahitha river and interior forest areas in Chennur and Kothapalli mandals. They also conducted searches on border areas between erstwhile Adilabad district and Maharashtra. Ramagundam Commissioner P Satyanarayana and Mancherial DCP Venugopal Rao inspected some areas and organised meetings with villagers asking for tip-offs about persons suspected to have Maoist ties.

Meanwhile, police increased security provided to former MLAs from Chennur and Bellampalli and asked them not to travel to interior areas without informing them first.

Maha DGP discusses Maoist movement with TS counterparts

Hyderabad: THE DGP of Maharashtra, Datta Padsalgikar, visited Hyderabad on Saturday and reportedly discussed Left Wing Extremism and related activities along Telangana-Maharashtra border with his counterparts. He called on DGP M Mahender Reddy and additional DGPs Ravi Gupta, Jitender and others senior officials at the state police headquarters. In view of ensuing General Elections to be held on December 7, the State police have reportedly sought co-operation from Maharashtra police in eliminating Maoist activists. There is an alleged Maoist movement along Gadchiroli and Gondia localities of Maharashtra, which borders TS.