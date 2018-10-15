Shabbir Ali hopes Rahul Gandhi will deliver him Kamareddy

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Senior Congress leader Md Shabbir Ali seems to have put all his hopes on party president Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming visit to Kamareddy, on October 20, to push him to a victory in a constituency that has sent him to the Assembly twice, but has also denied him four other times.

Ali, who is also Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, is one of the most experienced leaders in his party. Party leaders maintain that he will be made a senior member of the cabinet if Congress manages form the government this time. Perhaps to cement his status as a popular leader, Ali has been working hard at Kamareddy since 2014.

It is learnt that Ali has taken special interest in bringing Gandhi to Kamareddy. “Shabbir is close to AICC leadership. Rahul Gandhi’s visit is sure to help him here at Kamareddy,” said a senior party worker close to Ali.