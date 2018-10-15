Home States Telangana

Telangana: Congress rule is ‘Uttam’ says TPCC chief, promises teacher recruitment

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that, within 100 days of assuming power, the Congress government would announce recruitment of 25,000 teacher posts.

Published: 15th October 2018 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that, within 100 days of assuming power, the Congress government would announce recruitment of 25,000 teacher posts. Inducting PRTU founder and former MLC Mohan Reddy and other leaders into the party, Uttam Kumar Reddy said caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had completely neglected government schools and teachers and reiterated that Congress would solve all the problems. 

“KCR has, through his speeches in the Assembly, humiliated teachers and disrespected government schools. He didn’t attend any Teachers’ Day celebrations during his four-year-rule. He has no respect for teachers — not one teacher was promoted by this government. We will issue a mega DSC (district selection committee) for recruiting 25,000 teacher posts within 100 days of coming into power,” the TPCC chief said. 

READ| Twitter, WhatsApp are new weapons in Telangana poll wars

Saying that KCR and his family were looting Telangana, Reddy said all activists, government employee and peoples organisations needed to come together in order to defeat TRS. “These are testing times for everyone. The future of Telangana will be decided in the next 53 days. KCR and KTR have looted Telangana in a big way and now they want to use this ill-gotten money to win elections.”  
He also questioned as to why KCR was worried about Congress’ alliances now. “Isn’t he supposed to be confident that TRS will come to power come what may? If he is indeed so confident, why is he worried about our alliance now?” he told the newly-inducted party members.

Congress and TJS continue seat sharing tug of war

Taking seat-sharing talks further, representatives of the Congress held talks with Telangana Jana Samithi leaders on Sunday. TJS chief M Kodandaram and other leaders visited senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy at his residence to hold discussions. According to insiders, while TJS is haggling for around 16 to 18 seats, coming down from its earlier demand of 30 seats, Congress is in no mood to give more than eight seats. However, this is an improvement since Congress was willing to give only 5 seats earlier. 

“We have come down from 30 seats to 16 seats. Congress should accept our demands at least now. Being a party with its roots in the Telangana movement and after being led by a credible personality like Professor Kodandaram, we cannot settle for fewer seats than this. It would be humiliating for us,” said a senior TJS leader. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttam Kumar Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 1.2 lakh toilets to be installed for Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath
Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000kg khichdi to create world record
Gallery
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
facebook twitter whatsapp