Telangana: Congress rule is ‘Uttam’ says TPCC chief, promises teacher recruitment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that, within 100 days of assuming power, the Congress government would announce recruitment of 25,000 teacher posts. Inducting PRTU founder and former MLC Mohan Reddy and other leaders into the party, Uttam Kumar Reddy said caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had completely neglected government schools and teachers and reiterated that Congress would solve all the problems.

“KCR has, through his speeches in the Assembly, humiliated teachers and disrespected government schools. He didn’t attend any Teachers’ Day celebrations during his four-year-rule. He has no respect for teachers — not one teacher was promoted by this government. We will issue a mega DSC (district selection committee) for recruiting 25,000 teacher posts within 100 days of coming into power,” the TPCC chief said.

Saying that KCR and his family were looting Telangana, Reddy said all activists, government employee and peoples organisations needed to come together in order to defeat TRS. “These are testing times for everyone. The future of Telangana will be decided in the next 53 days. KCR and KTR have looted Telangana in a big way and now they want to use this ill-gotten money to win elections.”

He also questioned as to why KCR was worried about Congress’ alliances now. “Isn’t he supposed to be confident that TRS will come to power come what may? If he is indeed so confident, why is he worried about our alliance now?” he told the newly-inducted party members.

Congress and TJS continue seat sharing tug of war

Taking seat-sharing talks further, representatives of the Congress held talks with Telangana Jana Samithi leaders on Sunday. TJS chief M Kodandaram and other leaders visited senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy at his residence to hold discussions. According to insiders, while TJS is haggling for around 16 to 18 seats, coming down from its earlier demand of 30 seats, Congress is in no mood to give more than eight seats. However, this is an improvement since Congress was willing to give only 5 seats earlier.

“We have come down from 30 seats to 16 seats. Congress should accept our demands at least now. Being a party with its roots in the Telangana movement and after being led by a credible personality like Professor Kodandaram, we cannot settle for fewer seats than this. It would be humiliating for us,” said a senior TJS leader.