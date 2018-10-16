Advancement of Telangana polls by K Chandrasekhar Rao is idiocy: JP Nadda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The advancement of polls is ‘idiocy’ and ‘misgovernance’ by TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Union minister of Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda declared on Monday. Heading the helm of affairs for the BJP in the State ahead of the upcoming elections, Nadda has said that KCR failed to give convincing reasons for advancing the polls.

Union Minister JP Nadda

addresses a press conference

in Hyderabad on Monday|

R Satish Babu

“The reason KCR gave for advancing the elections is the filing of PILs in courts. It’s is nothing but idiocy and fragility. A Chief Minister has to understand that as it is his responsibility to govern, it is the responsibility of the opposition to oppose ideas based on their policies. Even we would have filed PILs if we were in the Opposition as it is a continuous and natural process,” he told reporters here on Monday and ridiculed that a mere reason of PILs being filed against the government could not be the grounds for conducting elections.

“The events that led to advancement of elections point to KCR’s misgovernance and failure to fulfil his promises,” he added and suspected that the ‘Modi wave’ might have forced the first government of Telangana to take the hasty decision.

He said the State government failed to implement Ayushman Bharat, the Central Government’s universal health insurance scheme, and it did not respond to a Rs 172 cr aid offer from the Centre.