Asaduddin Owaisi urges Centre to resolve AMU crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After 1,200 Kashmiri students at Aligarh Muslim University threatened to leave the institution, to protest sedition charges against three students, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked the Centre and AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor to intervene and resolve the matter.

It was reported on Sunday that three students from Kashmir were booked on sedition charges for allegedly raising ‘anti-India slogans’.

Speaking to media persons in the city, Owaisi said, “Nothing happened there. It is very unfortunate that students want to leave in the middle of their courses.” The Hyderabad MP asked AMU VC Mansoor, teachers and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to resolve the issue at the earliest.

“Our objective is to ensure that Kashmir’s children get education and in turn strengthen their State and our nation. I believe that this issue can be solved through only through dialogue,” Owaisi said.