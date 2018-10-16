BJP volunteers to vroom through Telangana to promote PM Modi’s schemes

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After zooming across Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party bandwagon, read bike brigade, has moved to Telangana to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s schemes and achievements.

With the State Assembly elections around the corner and the Lok Sabha polls set to be held sometime in 2019, the arrival of BJP bike brigade in the State gains significance as the saffron party is making serious attempts to gain ground in southern States in general and in Telangana in particular.

After accomplishing their mission in 2017 Assembly elections in UP and then making their presence felt in Karnataka polls early this year, the BJP bikers are now zooming across Telangana to spread the BJP’s agenda and enhance the party’s campaign ahead of the polls.

The saffron party has selected 119 volunteers, the same number as the number of Assembly constituencies in the State, to promote the party’s ideology and the Central government's achievements and future plans.

These volunteers, who are being provided with specially decorated bikes, a nominal amount of money to take care of their food, accommodation and other expenses, are already on the move in the State.

Interestingly, the volunteers are using the very same bikes — all painted in white and with the party’s lotus symbol emblazoned on fuel tanks — the BJP cadre used during the UP elections.

In fact, according to the BJP sources, the volunteers riding their special bikes have already started their first phase of the tour in the State, which includes a door-to-door campaign across Telangana.“We are yet to provide 40 of the 119 volunteers with the bikes, which we will be doing very soon,” a BJP State office coordinator said.

Speaking about the programme of volunteers moving on bikes to promote the party, he said:“The primary objective is to promote PM Modi’s schemes during our door-to-door campaigning across the State. We hope this groundwork would help the party in the coming elections.”

Modi to address 10 meetings in TS

Hyderabad: In the run-up to the Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to organise as many as 20 public meetings across the State. With the BJP trying to adopt the Karnataka model, it is believed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address ten of those to boost the saffron party’s campaign. It may be mentioned that PM Modi was the trump card during BJP’s campaign in this year’s Karnataka Assembly polls, during which he addressed 10 BJP meetings.

“Previously, in all the poll-bound States, the Prime Minister has addressed at least ten rallies. And, going by that yardstick, he will be doing the same here (in Telangana) as well,” Krishna Sagar, BJP spokesperson, said. While Narendra Modi will address ten BJP meetings, BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to address the rest. Meanwhile, Shah is also scheduled to visit Hyderabad from October 28 to preside over the two-day national convention of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). According to sources, PM Modi is likely to attend the BJYM national convention and the party wants to make most of his brief stay.